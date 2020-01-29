Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues end skid with shootout win at Calgary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 11:09 IST
Blues end skid with shootout win at Calgary
Image Credit: Wikipedia

David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly scored in a shootout, and the St. Louis Blues earned their first shootout victory of the season in a wild 5-4 road win over the Calgary Flames. The Blues, who lost their first three shootout games of the season, snapped a three-game overall losing streak in big part thanks to goaltender Jordan Binnington, who stopped 27 shots through regulation and overtime.

Calgary's Sean Monahan hit the goal post with the first attempt in the shootout, and Binnington stopped Matthew Tkachuk's backhand try. An entertaining five-goal opening period set the tone for the night. After Alexander Steen put the Blues first on the board nearly six minutes into the game by burying a cross-ice pass from Robert Thomas, the Flames took their first lead of the night with a couple of power-play goals.

Tkachuk snapped a 10-game drought with a fluttering one-timer from the top of the right circle at 10:38, and then Monahan recorded his 400th career point -- only the second player from the 2013 draft class to reach that mark -- when he buried a shot from the slot at 15:43. However, the Blues responded with a pair of goals 44 seconds apart before the intermission. First, Perron buried his second swipe at a rebound at 18:41, and then Jaden Schwartz, playing in his 500th career game, perfectly executed a redirection for a man-advantage marker.

The Flames regained the lead in the second period, though. Monahan netted his second goal of the night -- and the team's third power-play goal -- at 4:40 of the frame to tie the game 3-3. Then Mark Jankowski, who failed to score in his first 38 games of the season, potted his second goal in as many outings from the doorstep thanks to a feed from Sam Bennett at 9:47. St. Louis' Zach Sanford evened the score at 4-4 just 51 seconds into the third period when he fired a top-corner shot during an odd-man rush.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 30 saves for the Flames, who have lost three of four games (1-2-1).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympics with 87.86m throw on comeback

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at the ACNE League meeting here, making an impressive return to the circuit after recovering from an elbow injury. The 22-year-old Indian, who mi...

Badrinath to reopen for devotees on April 30

The sacred portals of Badrinath, the famous Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be reopened for devotees in the wee hours of April 30. The gates of the temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns at 4.30 am ...

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires her with his hard work for the country. Joining the party at a ceremony at its headquarters here, Nehwal said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020