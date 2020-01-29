Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Virus concern hits growing list of sporting events

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:22 IST
Sport-Virus concern hits growing list of sporting events
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

The list of international sporting events affected by a new virus outbreak in China grew on Wednesday with skiing World Cup races in Yanqing canceled and Olympic women's football in Australia in doubt over concerns about athletes' safety. Badminton, tennis, and basketball were among other sports whose governing bodies were rearranging events, weighing possible changes or monitoring the implications of the outbreak.

Skiing's governing body FIS said in a statement it took the "difficult decision" along with local organizers to cancel the Feb. 15-16 Alpine Ski World Cup -- the first official test event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The outbreak has killed over 130 people with almost 6,000 others affected by the flu-like virus that emerged late last year in Wuhan in the central Hubei province.

"Although the risk level in Yanqing is low, the health and welfare of athletes and all participants must take priority," FIS President Gian Franco Kasper said. FIS said it will announce the rescheduling of the canceled races -- a downhill and a super-G -- at a later date.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Asian Football Confederation said home matches of the four Chinese clubs on the first three matchdays of the AFC Champions League will be rescheduled and played away by swapping the order with their opponents. The Chinese Football Association said four players -- Wang Shuang, Yao Wei, Lyu Yueyun and Li Mengwen -- would miss next week's Olympic women's qualifying tournament in Sydney after being affected by China's coronavirus control.

China last week withdrew as hosts of the four-nation event, which also features Australia, Taiwan, and Thailand before the AFC moved the matches to Sydney. However, the event suffered another blow when Australia's soccer federation (FFA) said in a statement it would postpone ticket sales while awaiting advice from the authorities.

The Chinese team, scheduled to play their first match on Feb. 3, we're told to remain in their hotel rooms until Feb. 5 after arriving in Brisbane on Wednesday. The International Tennis Federation has moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan.

The Feb 4-8 event features China, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan with two of the nations making it to the Fed Cup playoffs in April. Badminton's governing body BWF said that it would monitor implications related to the outbreak and that no decision had been made on the Feb. 25-March 1 China Masters in Lingshui.

The International Olympic Committee last week announced Jordan as hosts of the 2020 Olympics boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in China's Wuhan was canceled. The qualification event will take place in Amman from March 3-11. A Feb. 6-9 women's Olympic basketball qualifying tournament was moved from Foshan to Belgrade while a Feb. 21-23 X-Games event in Chongli was postponed.

The virus has spread to over a dozen countries while China's government has locked down most of Hubei province. Airlines from around the world are restricting flights into China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia offers work permits to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants

Colombia will allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants to legalize their presence in the country through work permits meant to bring them into the legal economy, the government said on Wednesday. Colombia is the principal destinat...

UPDATE 2-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, turned away from Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trumps impeachment trial, only ...

With history in hand, Lowry, Raptors look to extend streak

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to extend their season-best eight-game winning streak Thursday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors are coming off a 130-114 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in which ...

UPDATE 7-As White House objects to Bolton book, senators pose queries in Trump impeachment trial

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton depicting Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, while members of the U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020