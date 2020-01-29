Left Menu
Development News Edition

Didn't know what to expect in Super Over: Rohit after his series sealing effort

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:24 IST
Didn't know what to expect in Super Over: Rohit after his series sealing effort

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he went into the Super Over slightly unsure as he had not batted in such a situation before. However, he seemed completely in control of the proceedings and smashed consecutive sixes off the final two balls of the Super Over to give India their maiden series win in New Zealand.

"Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes)," Rohit said. Besides his match-winning effort in the Super Over, Rohit top-scored in India's 179 for five with a 65 off 40 balls, his first big score of the series.

"The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. Wanted to bat normally, I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today," Rohit said. "We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games important players need to step up and get counted," said the star opener.

The fourth T20 International will be played in Wellington on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Singapores Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimpShiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein lunged at her in SoHo apartmentMimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Im in an apocalypse American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese cityFor almost a week, 21-year-old American-born college student Nicholas Schneider has been trying and failing to...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned herA costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the former producer grop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020