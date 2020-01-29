Soccer-Injured Atletico forward Felix set to miss Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix is likely to miss thos weekend's derby clash at Real Madrid after being diagnosed with a muscle injury on Wednesday. The 126 million euros ($139.78 million) club-record signing suffered the problem in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Leganes and did not train ahead of Saturday's match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Given the ongoing pain after a rest day, the club's medical services performed tests to diagnose the injury," Atletico said in a statement, without saying how long he would be sidelined. The 20-year-old Felix has struggled to make an impact with Atletico as Diego Simeone's side languish fifth in La Liga, 10 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid after 21 games.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.