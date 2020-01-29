Football Delhi launches unique smart card for players

After successful online registration of 2000 junior players who participated in the second edition of Golden League, Football Delhi on Wednesday handed out the first smart card – a unique identification card for players around Delhi. With the success of this initiative Football Delhi became the first state association to go digital with a database of its players.

The card was handed out to Mrinank Sharma, the U-11 player who was the first to register on FD Connect by Football Delhi in partnership with Athletic Drive. The identification card will make the players and coaches an integral part of the Delhi football fraternity and they would no longer be required to register separately for any upcoming trials and tournaments hosted by the state federation.

"The smart card will help the players to easily participate in the Football Delhi events in future. These players will not be required to present any documents to participate in state level tournaments. My thanks to Athletic Drive for coming forward to support our initiative," said Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran. "Referees will be encouraged by the support from Athletic Drive. The registration of the senior players will also begin shortly," he added.

Besides the junior players being brought into the ambit the referees were also provided with uniforms in partnership with Athletic Drive. Around 120 men and women referees will be the beneficiaries of this partnership. "We are extremely glad to be partnering with Football Delhi for this unique initiative that will help us to make our contribution in the growth of football in the city," said, Dhiraj Jha, MD Athletic Drive.

Athletic Drive is a sportswear clothing brand.

