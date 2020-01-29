Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian women football stars hail Bembem Devi

India Women football players on Wednesday hailed former captain Bembem Devi for receiving the prestigious Padma Shri award.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:16 IST
Indian women football stars hail Bembem Devi
Bembem Devi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

India Women football players on Wednesday hailed former captain Bembem Devi for receiving the prestigious Padma Shri award. Devi is the seventh Indian footballer and first women player to be conferred with the prestigious award.

India captain Ashalata Devi said that the Padma award to Bembem Devi is a true recognition for women's football in the country. "She is and always will be my badi didi (elder sister). Bem di's Padma Shri award is the true recognition of women's football in India. My nomination in AFC and now, Bem di's award summarises the fact that women's football in India is growing and we are on the right track," Ashalata said in a statement.

Bala Devi said that Bembem Devi has always acted as a mentor and truly deserves the honour. "Bembem di has always been our coach-friend-guardian in the team. Whenever we have faced any problem, be it on the field or personal, she has been our one-stop solution. She deserves this award than anyone else and I really feel proud to have shared the dressing room with her. Thank you Bem di for everything," Bala said.

Bembem Devi, whose international career spanned over two decades, hung her boots after winning the gold medal in South Asian Games in Guwahati, Assam in 2016. Defender Dalima Chhibber applauded Bembem Devi for her role in the team and said that playing alongside her was a huge honour.

"I still remember how stiff I was during my earlier days in the Indian dressing room and how Bem di personally came to me and helped me get along with the team. Sharing the dressing room with the living legend is a huge honour for me. Personally, it gives me immense pleasure to have heard the news," Chhibber said. Chhibber also said that Bembem Devi is the go-to person for long in spite of taking up coaching very late.

"Although she has taken up coaching of late, she has been there for us for long. Our very own Bem di," she said. Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan said that Bembem Devi's recognition is a great achievement in the field of Indian women's football and will motivate young girls to join the game.

"It has been a huge recognition for the Indian women's football team and given the fact that India will host the U-17 Women's Football World Cup this year, more girls will be inspired to take up football seriously. As I am here in Bengaluru for Hero IWL commitments, I could really notice how inspiring and motivating this has been for all the players here," Chauhan said. Aditi said that it was an honour to represent the country alongside a stalwart like Bembem Devi.

"Thank you Bem di for your support and being a true flag-bearer of Indian women's football for so long. I am fortunate to have played alongside you," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Patriots DE Eisenhauer dies at 79

Larry Eisenhauer, a former All-Pro defensive end with the Boston Patriots from 1961-69, has died at age 79. The New England Patriots announced his death on Wednesday.Three times, Eisenhauer made the AFL All-Pro team and he also was a four-t...

UPDATE 1-Google temporarily shutting down all China offices

Alphabet Incs Google said on Wednesday it is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country.The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Googles offic...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Singapores Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimpShiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein lunged at her in SoHo apartmentMimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020