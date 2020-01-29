Left Menu
Soccer-Tottenham's Walker-Peters joins Southampton on loan

  Updated: 29-01-2020 23:41 IST
Southampton have signed Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said on Wednesday. Tottenham academy graduate Walker-Peters, 22, has made five appearances across all competitions this season, but only once since Jose Mourinho took charge, in the 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich last month.

British media reported that Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion were also interested in signing the England Under-21 international. "He is a talented young player, with good defensive and attacking qualities," Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said in a statement https://www.southamptonfc.com/news/2020-01-29/announcement-southampton-football-club-kyle-walker-peters-loan.

"It was clear this month that we could use additional support in the full-back positions, and Kyle was exactly the profile of player I was hoping we could bring in." Southampton, ninth in the league table, visit leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

