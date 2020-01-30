Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA

Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offences The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Russia's suspended athletics federation (RUSAF) after what it described as a "total lack of contrition" in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ Muguruza marches into Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with an emphatic 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool. 29 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg - Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester City face Manchester United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. 29 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-FIO/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Inter Milan v Fiorentina

Inter Milan host Fiorentina in a Coppa Italia quater-final 29 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REZ-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid

Real Zaragoza host Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey last-16 tie. 29 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-LEG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Barcelona v Leganes

Barcelona host Leganes in the Copa del Rey. 30 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Action from the semi-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

30 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-PHOENIX/ Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open first round

Coverage of first round from TPC Scottsdale, where Rickie Fowler is defending champion. 30 Jan

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (TV) Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

Day one of the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names who have signed up to play. 30 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

MARTIAL ARTS IRAN-BULGARIA/TAEKWONDO (PIX)

Iranian taekwondo competitor moves to Bulgaria, eyes Olympic games The Bulgarian taekwondo federation and Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri, 27, who won a silver medal at the World Cup in Mexico in 2015 will give a press conference on Thursday, expected to shed a light on Zolghadri's plans to compete for the Balkan country as soon as the next Olympic games in Tokyo.

30 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ITA/ Rugby - Wales announce team for Six Nations opener against Italy

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will announce his team to take on Italy in their Six Nations opener in Cardiff on Saturday. 30 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ITA/ Rugby - Italy announce team for Six Nations opener against Wales

Coach Franco Smith will make his Italy team for their Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. 30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-NATIONS-IRL/ Ireland name team for Six Nations opener against Scotland

30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/MARINO (PIX) NFL-Marino says Chiefs QB Mahomes must savour precious Super Bowl shot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may one day write his own chapter in the NFL record book but should make the most of his first Super Bowl appearance in case he never returns, Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino tells Reuters in an interview. 30 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/

Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - second test, day four Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the second test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

30 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

