Left Menu
Development News Edition

Montreal looks to continue road success in Buffalo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 04:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 03:36 IST
Montreal looks to continue road success in Buffalo
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Montreal Canadiens could have one of their key offensive contributors available while they try to continue some current road success and change their recent fortunes against the Buffalo Sabres. Forward Brendan Gallagher reportedly has a good chance to return from injury as the Canadiens aim for a third straight road victory Thursday night against the Sabres, who will be without No. 1 goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Gallagher is second on the team with 15 goals and fifth with 32 points, but he's played just once (Jan. 9) since suffering a concussion on New Year's Eve. Montreal is 4-6-1 in 2020 but suffered just its second loss in the last six contests, 4-2 vs. Washington on Monday. What's more, forward Jonathan Drouin (seven goals, eight assists in 19 games) is close to returning, as well. He has not played since Nov. 15, as his strong start was derailed by a wrist injury. But he made the trip with the Canadiens and is close to returning.

The possibility that either one could return as early as Thursday should provide an overall boost for a Montreal club that's 10 points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. "We need points, and we're fighting with other teams for a playoff spot," Drouin told NHL.com. "Every game I watched was harder and harder for me. It's tough, but it's part of hockey."

Regardless who is on the ice for the Canadiens, they'll try to stay hot on the road, where they outscored Ottawa and Philadelphia 6-2 over the last two away from home. Star netminder Carey Price was in goal for both of those contests but allowed seven goals as Montreal split its last two games overall -- both at home. Price has yielded 10 goals in his last two starts against Buffalo, which has won four of five over Montreal following a 5-4 overtime home victory on Oct. 9. Price did not play in that contest, as Sabres star Jack Eichel had two goals with two assists.

Eichel recorded his career-high 29th goal as Buffalo returned from the All-Star break Tuesday to drop its second in a row, 5-2 at home to Ottawa. Boasting the same 51 points as Montreal, Buffalo also faces a sense of urgency to make the playoffs and could have a harder time doing so with Ullmark out with a right leg injury for three to four weeks, according to the club. Ullmark, 16-14-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average, injured the leg against Ottawa. Backup Carter Hutton, who has a 4.27 goals-against average during an 0-7-4 starting streak, and recent call-up and AHL All-Star Jonas Johansson appear to be the main options to step in for Ullmark.

"That's part of the game and we have to deal with it," coach Ralph Krueger told the Sabres' official website. "Adversity is something you need to look in the eyes and you need to be strong about. You need to use it, and that's what we'll do here."

Hutton made 23 saves against Montreal in October. Eichel has 15 goals with 10 assists in his last 15 home games, and six points in his last two there against the Canadiens. Ilya Kovalchuk has four goals with four assists in nine games since joining Montreal. Dating to November 2008, he has eight goals and four assists over eight games at Buffalo.

Montreal backup Charlie Lindgren has a 3.40 goals-against average in his three starts this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites

President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear on Thursday, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic in Chinas central city of Wuhan. The first...

Led by Stamkos, Lightning rally to defeat Kings

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Erik Cernak delivered the go-ahead score early in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Tyler John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020