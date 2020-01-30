Report: Sandoval returns to Giants on minor league deal

The San Francisco Giants and veteran infielder Pablo Sandoval agreed on a minor league contract, MLB Network reported Wednesday. The deal is worth $2 million-plus $750,000 in incentives, according to the report.

The 33-year-old Sandoval is recovering from Tommy John surgery that will delay the start of his season. He underwent the procedure in September to repair damage in his right (throwing) elbow. Sandoval reportedly has been bothered by bone chips in the elbow since 2013.

Sandoval, who plays third base and first base, batted .268 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 108 games last season. He matched the franchise record with 18 pinch hits. He had only one at-bat after Aug. 9, 2019, solely to give him a final appearance under retiring manager Bruce Bochy. Sandoval was part of three World Series title clubs (2010, 2012, 2014) in his first tenure with San Francisco from 2008-14. The two-time All-Star was MVP of the 2012 World Series when San Francisco swept the Detroit Tigers.

He joined the Boston Red Sox as a free agent on a five-year, $95 million deal prior to the 2015 campaign. But his play didn't match expectations, and the Red Sox designated him for assignment midway through the 2017 season. He returned to the Giants organization a short time later. Overall, Sandoval has a .280 career average with 148 homers and 622 RBIs in 1,277 games since reaching the majors in 2008.

