Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Sandoval returns to Giants on minor league deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 05:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 05:12 IST
Report: Sandoval returns to Giants on minor league deal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The San Francisco Giants and veteran infielder Pablo Sandoval agreed on a minor league contract, MLB Network reported Wednesday. The deal is worth $2 million-plus $750,000 in incentives, according to the report.

The 33-year-old Sandoval is recovering from Tommy John surgery that will delay the start of his season. He underwent the procedure in September to repair damage in his right (throwing) elbow. Sandoval reportedly has been bothered by bone chips in the elbow since 2013.

Sandoval, who plays third base and first base, batted .268 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 108 games last season. He matched the franchise record with 18 pinch hits. He had only one at-bat after Aug. 9, 2019, solely to give him a final appearance under retiring manager Bruce Bochy. Sandoval was part of three World Series title clubs (2010, 2012, 2014) in his first tenure with San Francisco from 2008-14. The two-time All-Star was MVP of the 2012 World Series when San Francisco swept the Detroit Tigers.

He joined the Boston Red Sox as a free agent on a five-year, $95 million deal prior to the 2015 campaign. But his play didn't match expectations, and the Red Sox designated him for assignment midway through the 2017 season. He returned to the Giants organization a short time later. Overall, Sandoval has a .280 career average with 148 homers and 622 RBIs in 1,277 games since reaching the majors in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...

UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites

President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear on Thursday, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic in Chinas central city of Wuhan. The first...

Led by Stamkos, Lightning rally to defeat Kings

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Erik Cernak delivered the go-ahead score early in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Tyler John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020