Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Canadian Sinclair breaks international scoring record

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 05:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 05:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Canadian Sinclair breaks international scoring record
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Canadian forward Christine Sinclair became the all-time top scorer in international soccer, breaking the mark held by American Abby Wambach when she netted her 185th goal against St. Kitts and Nevis in south Texas on Wednesday. Sinclair, playing her 290th international, scored the milestone goal from close range in the 23rd minute of Canada's opening game at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers at H-E-B Park in Edinburg after tying the record with a seventh-minute penalty.

The 36-year-old Canadian captain opened the scoring when she scored from the spot and later tucked away an Adriana Leon cross to make it 4-0. Sinclair then left the game in the 47th minute with Canada ahead 7-0. "Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you," Wambach posted on her Twitter account shortly after Sinclair surpassed her on the all-time list.

"And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn't yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you." Wambach, who retired in 2015 after a 15-year career, had sole possession of the goalscoring mark since 2013 when she broke fellow American Mia Hamm's record of 158.

Sinclair has been the backbone of the Canadian team since making her debut as a 16-year-old at the 2000 Algarve Cup where she scored her first international goal. Sinclair has established herself as one of the best players in the women's game and has competed at two Olympics, including in 2012 where she was the tournament's leading scorer with six of Canada's 12 goals.

CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani congratulated Sinclair on her achievement. "To have scored an all-time international record goal haul, and to still be going strong, is truly outstanding. Christine's achievements have made her an icon in Canada," said Montagliani.

"She transcends the sport and is a wonderful role model for people across the country. "I hope she continues leading the line for the national team and scoring goals, and I thank her for the enormous contribution she has made to the sport in Canada, the CONCACAF region and across the world."

Iranian great Ali Daei holds the men's international scoring record with 109 goals in 149 appearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...

UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites

President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear on Thursday, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic in Chinas central city of Wuhan. The first...

Led by Stamkos, Lightning rally to defeat Kings

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Erik Cernak delivered the go-ahead score early in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Tyler John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020