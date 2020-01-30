Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliever Holland agrees to minor league deal with Royals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 06:43 IST
Reliever Holland agrees to minor league deal with Royals
Image Credit: Twitter (@Royals)

Reliever Greg Holland could be getting another shot with the Kansas City Royals after agreeing to a minor league contract on Wednesday. The 34-year-old right-hander, who went 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves in 22 chances over 40 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, will attempt to compete for a bullpen spot in spring training.

His contract calls for a $1.25 million base salary at the MLB level, along with performance bonuses worth another $1.125 million. Holland was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last August and did not pitch in the majors for the rest of the season after signing a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals.

In 2018 with the Nationals, the former All-Star pitcher went 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 21 1/3 innings over 24 appearances. Including All-Star seasons with the Royals (2013, 2014) and Colorado Rockies (2017), Holland is 24-22 with 206 saves and a 2.96 ERA in 466 career games.

He last pitched for the Royals in 2015 but underwent Tommy John surgery that September. He did not pitch in the majors in 2016. He registered a career-high 47 saves in 2013 and added 46 more during the Royals' pennant-winning campaign in 2014, winning the Mariano Rivera Award as the American League's top reliever. He led the National League with 41 saves for the Rockies in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

USFDA cautions Aurobindo Pharma's oral solids formulation facility of regulatory action

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported that the US health regulator has cautioned that its oral solids formulation manufacturing facility may be subject to regulatory actions. The company stressed that it will work closely with the...

Nirbhaya case: Lawyer for death row convicts moves Delhi court seeking stay of execution scheduled for February 1.

Nirbhaya case Lawyer for death row convicts moves Delhi court seeking stay of execution scheduled for February 1....

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

TMC endorses AAP in Delhi polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020