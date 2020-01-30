Reliever Holland agrees to minor league deal with Royals

Reliever Greg Holland could be getting another shot with the Kansas City Royals after agreeing to a minor league contract on Wednesday. The 34-year-old right-hander, who went 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves in 22 chances over 40 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, will attempt to compete for a bullpen spot in spring training.

His contract calls for a $1.25 million base salary at the MLB level, along with performance bonuses worth another $1.125 million. Holland was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last August and did not pitch in the majors for the rest of the season after signing a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals.

In 2018 with the Nationals, the former All-Star pitcher went 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 21 1/3 innings over 24 appearances. Including All-Star seasons with the Royals (2013, 2014) and Colorado Rockies (2017), Holland is 24-22 with 206 saves and a 2.96 ERA in 466 career games.

He last pitched for the Royals in 2015 but underwent Tommy John surgery that September. He did not pitch in the majors in 2016. He registered a career-high 47 saves in 2013 and added 46 more during the Royals' pennant-winning campaign in 2014, winning the Mariano Rivera Award as the American League's top reliever. He led the National League with 41 saves for the Rockies in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.