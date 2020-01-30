Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 25 of the Premier League on Feb. 1-2 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Feb. 1

Leicester City v Chelsea (1230)

*Chelsea have failed to beat Leicester in their last four league meetings.

*Three of the last five league games between the teams have ended in draws, including two goalless ones. *Third-placed Leicester ended a run of two defeats with a 4-1 win over West Ham United last time out while Chelsea were held 2-2 by Arsenal after losing 1-0 at Newcastle United.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

*Aston Villa prevailed 1-0 last time they visited Bournemouth in the Premier League back in 2015.

*Bournemouth beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 last time out to snap a run of four defeats. *Villa sealed only their second win in five matches when they beat Watford 2-1 in their previous fixture to climb out of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

*Palace have scored a league-low five goals before halftime this season.

*After four straight draws, Crystal Palace suffered their eighth defeat of the season against Southampton in their last match to drop to 11th in the table. *The eighth-placed Blades have won only one of their last five games and head into the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat by champions Manchester City.

Liverpool v Southampton

*Southampton have won three of their last 30 away top-flight matches against Liverpool (D 10, L 17).

*Southampton, who are ninth, have lost only once in their last seven matches, winning five. *Liverpool have scored 13 goals in their last five league matches against Southampton, winning all of them.

Newcastle United v Norwich City *Norwich have beaten Newcastle in their previous two Premier League meetings, scoring three goals each time.

*Newcastle's last top-flight victory over Norwich was a 6-2 thrashing in 2015. *Following a run of three consecutive defeats, Steve Bruce's Newcastle are unbeaten in their last three games.

Watford v Everton *Since losing at Watford in the league last February, Everton have won two games against the Hornets in all competitions - once in the league and once in the League Cup.

*After a run of 12 home league games without a win, Watford have won three of their last four under new manager Nigel Pearson. *Everton have failed to keep an away clean sheet in the league since a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion *West Ham have not beaten Brighton in the Premier League in five attempts.

*Graham Potter's Brighton have won just one of their last nine league matches. *No Brighton player has scored more away league goals this season than defender Adam Webster, who has found the net three times on the road.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) *United have lost their last two league games without scoring.

*Wolves are yet to record a Premier League away win against United in five attempts (D1, L4). *Wolves have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games than any other team this season (17 of 24 matches).

Sunday, Feb. 2 Burnley v Arsenal (1400)

*Burnley have lost their previous 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions. *Burnley's Chris Wood has scored 10 goals in 22 league games this season - already equalling his previous best tally for a campaign in 2018-19 and 2017-18.

*Arsenal have completed the signing of Pablo Mari on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo to bolster manager Mikel Arteta's defensive options. Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1630)

*Tottenham have lost two of their six home league matches under manager Jose Mourinho. *Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has contributed six goals and three assists in 16 games under Mourinho in all competitions.

*City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has racked up a league-high 15 assists this season.

