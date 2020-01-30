Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 07:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 07:32 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 25 of the Premier League on Feb. 1-2 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Feb. 1

Leicester City v Chelsea (1230)

*Chelsea have failed to beat Leicester in their last four league meetings.

*Three of the last five league games between the teams have ended in draws, including two goalless ones. *Third-placed Leicester ended a run of two defeats with a 4-1 win over West Ham United last time out while Chelsea were held 2-2 by Arsenal after losing 1-0 at Newcastle United.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

*Aston Villa prevailed 1-0 last time they visited Bournemouth in the Premier League back in 2015.

*Bournemouth beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 last time out to snap a run of four defeats. *Villa sealed only their second win in five matches when they beat Watford 2-1 in their previous fixture to climb out of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

*Palace have scored a league-low five goals before halftime this season.

*After four straight draws, Crystal Palace suffered their eighth defeat of the season against Southampton in their last match to drop to 11th in the table. *The eighth-placed Blades have won only one of their last five games and head into the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat by champions Manchester City.

Liverpool v Southampton

*Southampton have won three of their last 30 away top-flight matches against Liverpool (D 10, L 17).

*Southampton, who are ninth, have lost only once in their last seven matches, winning five. *Liverpool have scored 13 goals in their last five league matches against Southampton, winning all of them.

Newcastle United v Norwich City *Norwich have beaten Newcastle in their previous two Premier League meetings, scoring three goals each time.

*Newcastle's last top-flight victory over Norwich was a 6-2 thrashing in 2015. *Following a run of three consecutive defeats, Steve Bruce's Newcastle are unbeaten in their last three games.

Watford v Everton *Since losing at Watford in the league last February, Everton have won two games against the Hornets in all competitions - once in the league and once in the League Cup.

*After a run of 12 home league games without a win, Watford have won three of their last four under new manager Nigel Pearson. *Everton have failed to keep an away clean sheet in the league since a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion *West Ham have not beaten Brighton in the Premier League in five attempts.

*Graham Potter's Brighton have won just one of their last nine league matches. *No Brighton player has scored more away league goals this season than defender Adam Webster, who has found the net three times on the road.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) *United have lost their last two league games without scoring.

*Wolves are yet to record a Premier League away win against United in five attempts (D1, L4). *Wolves have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games than any other team this season (17 of 24 matches).

Sunday, Feb. 2 Burnley v Arsenal (1400)

*Burnley have lost their previous 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions. *Burnley's Chris Wood has scored 10 goals in 22 league games this season - already equalling his previous best tally for a campaign in 2018-19 and 2017-18.

*Arsenal have completed the signing of Pablo Mari on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo to bolster manager Mikel Arteta's defensive options. Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1630)

*Tottenham have lost two of their six home league matches under manager Jose Mourinho. *Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has contributed six goals and three assists in 16 games under Mourinho in all competitions.

*City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has racked up a league-high 15 assists this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to interfere with order granting parole to Atul Rai for taking oath as MP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which had granted two-day parole to BSP leader Atul Rai for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi. Rai, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls ...

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day.

Nirbhaya case Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day....

USFDA cautions Aurobindo Pharma's oral solids formulation facility of regulatory action

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported that the US health regulator has cautioned that its oral solids formulation manufacturing facility may be subject to regulatory actions. The company stressed that it will work closely with the...

Nirbhaya case: Lawyer for death row convicts moves Delhi court seeking stay of execution scheduled for February 1.

Nirbhaya case Lawyer for death row convicts moves Delhi court seeking stay of execution scheduled for February 1....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020