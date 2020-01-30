Oladipo returns to help Pacers nip Bulls in OT

T.J. Warren scored 25 points, and Victor Oladipo drilled a clutch 3-pointer to force overtime in his long-anticipated return from injury as the host Indiana Pacers posted a 115-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. In his first action in more than a year after recovering from a right knee injury, Oladipo scored nine points on 2-for-8 shooting in 21 minutes. Oladipo delivered the biggest shot of regulation, tying the game at 100 with a deep 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds left.

The Bulls led by as many as seven down the stretch but were held scoreless over the final 4:11 of regulation and managed just six points in overtime. Chicago's Zach LaVine missed a pullup jumper in the closing seconds of regulation, although replays showed that Oladipo appeared to commit a foul as LaVine drove to the basket. Domantas Sabonis amassed 15 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana while Malcolm Brogdon (15), Justin Holiday (13), Jeremy Lamb (10) and Goga Bitadze (10) also scored in double figures.

Chicago's Chandler Hutchison scored a career-high 21 points and LaVine added 20 as the Bulls saw their two-game winning streak snapped. The Pacers boast eight consecutive regular-season victories against the Bulls and have won 11 of 12 against their Central Division rival. Indiana, which has eight wins in its past 10 games overall, outrebounded Chicago 46-34.

Thaddeus Young had 16 points for the Bulls while Tomas Satoransky and Cristiano Felicio chipped in 11 apiece. LaVine registered his 16th straight game with at least 20 points. For Indiana, Brogdon was back following a two-game absence in the concussion protocol, but center Myles Turner missed his second straight contest due to illness.

Indiana led by as many as 10 points in the first half and took a 55-51 into the break. Playing for the first time since rupturing a quadriceps tendon in his right knee on Jan. 23, 2019, Oladipo returned to the floor with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter, delighting a boisterous crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which gave him a standing ovation.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan said before the game that Oladipo would be on a 24-minute limit. Oladipo is likely to remain on a minutes restriction for Indiana's next seven games before the All-Star break. Indiana improved to 3-0 against the Bulls this season, with the teams set to conclude the regular-season series on March 6 in Chicago.

