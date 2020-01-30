Left Menu
Kyle Jamieson gets maiden call-up in New Zealand ODI squad

Kyle Jamieson has been called up in the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming series against India commencing from February 5.

  Updated: 30-01-2020 08:31 IST
Kyle Jamieson gets maiden call-up in New Zealand ODI squad
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Image Credit: ANI

Kyle Jamieson has been called up in the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming series against India commencing from February 5. Jamieson could don the Kiwis jersey for the first time while pacer Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett from the Wellington Firebirds return after last playing ODIs in Ireland in 2017.

Trent Boult (broken left-hand), Lockie Ferguson (right-calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken left-thumb) are unavailable because of injury, however, Tom Latham has recovered from his broken left finger and has been included in the 13-player squad. Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, and spinner Mitchell Santner are the all-rounders, while Henry Nicholls will continue opening the batting with Martin Guptill.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been included for the first ODI at Seddon Park, before being released to play for New Zealand A in the second First-Class match against India A in Christchurch, starting February 7. This will be the first ODI series for the Blackcaps since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and coach Gary Stead said his side are under no illusions about the task ahead. New Zealand have finished as the runners-up in the World Cup 2019 after a super-over loss against England.

"It's always a tremendous occasion taking on India and we've seen from the T20 series they're clearly as strong as ever. Tim Southee has an important job leading our new-look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world," he said. "It's great to have Tom fit so we can call on his experience behind the stumps and in the middle order."

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (1st ODI), Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor. The first ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

