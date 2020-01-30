Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Friday
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (play begins at 0400 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA
Mixed doubles semi-finals Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)/Jamie Murray (Britain) v Astra Sharma (Australia)/John-Patrick Smith (Australia)
Not before 0500 GMT Women's doubles final
1-Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 2-Timea Babos (Hungary)/Kristina Mladenovic (France) Not before 0830 GMT
5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
