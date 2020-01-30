Left Menu
NHL roundup: Flames fight past Oilers in shootout

  • Reuters
  • Ottawa
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:34 IST
Andrew Mangiapane scored twice in regulation, Sean Monahan netted the lone shootout goal, and goaltender David Rittich sparkled yet again in the tiebreaking showdown as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night. Rittich made 31 saves through regulation and overtime and capped a perfect shootout with an old-school pokecheck. He has won all six games he's played this season that have gone to shootouts, surrendering only two goals against 21 shooters.

Monahan scored with a five-hole shot on Oilers goalie Mike Smith, who made 25 saves over the 65 minutes. The Rogers Centre buzzed in anticipation of the Battle of Alberta, which was highlighted by a pair of fights. Monahan dropped the gloves with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for his first NHL fight. Then came the expected bout between Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk and Edmonton's Zack Kassian to settle the score from their last meeting.

Maple Leafs 5, Stars 3 William Nylander scored a goal in his fifth consecutive contest as visiting Toronto skated to a victory over Dallas.

Auston Matthews and Tyson Barrie each collected a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman and Andreas Johnsson also tallied for the Maple Leafs, who set a franchise record by scoring at least four goals in eight straight road games. Alexander Radulov scored two goals, Denis Gurianov also tallied, and Ben Bishop turned aside 29 shots for the Stars.

Predators 5, Capitals 4 Yannick Weber scored his first goal of the season with 4:37 to go, giving Nashville a win at Washington.

The struggling Predators, who got two assists from Filip Forsberg, had to come back from a 4-3 deficit with two unanswered goals in the third period. Nashville had gone 4-7-1 in its previous 12 games. Ryan Johnansen's short-handed tally tied the contest three minutes in the third period. Nashville also got goals from Jarred Tinordi (the first of his NHL career), Mikael Granlund and Rocco Grimaldi. Richard Panik scored twice and Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson added tallies for the Capitals. Oveckin, with career goal No. 693, is now one goal shy of Mark Messier for eighth in the NHL's all-time list. He broke a tie for ninth with Steve Yzerman (692).

Lightning 4, Kings 2 Steven Stamkos scored two goals, and Erik Cernak delivered the go-ahead score early in the third period as Tampa Bay rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a victory at Los Angeles.

Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. Nikita Kucherov had two assists to extend his points streak to five games. Stamkos also has a five-game points streak. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty saw his consecutive games played streak end at 460 when he was a scratch because of an undisclosed injury. It was the longest games-played streak in Los Angeles history and the fifth longest active streak in the NHL.

Ducks 4, Coyotes 2 Adam Henrique scored two first-period goals, and John Gibson finished with 25 saves to lead Anaheim over visiting Arizona.

Hampus Lindholm and Carter Rowney also scored goals, and Derek Grant added a pair of assists for the Ducks, who won for the third time in their past four games. Lawson Crouse and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist for Arizona, which lost its third straight game while also taking its fifth consecutive road defeat. Nick Schmaltz assisted on both tallies.

Canucks 5, Sharks 2 Rookie Quinn Hughes and Tanner Pearson each had a goal and an assist as Vancouver rallied for a victory at San Jose.

Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Brandon Sutter also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, who opened a five-game trip with their fourth consecutive victory and their 13th in the past 16 games. Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves. Tomas Hertl and Brent Burns scored for the Sharks, who lost for the first time in their past five home games. Martin Jones stopped 20 of 24 shots.

