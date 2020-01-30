Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney Thunder defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in BBL

Sydney Thunder thrashed Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hobart
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:06 IST
Sydney Thunder defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in BBL
Sydney Thunders will now take on Adelaide Strikers on February 1. (Photo/ Sydney Thunders Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder thrashed Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Thursday. With this defeat, Hobart Hurricanes' season came to an end while Sydney Thunders will now take on Adelaide Strikers on February 1.

Chasing a challenging target of 198 runs, Hobart Hurricanes failed to have a good start as their skipper Matthew Wade (14) was dismissed in the third over by Jonathan Cook. The opener D'Arcy Short was then joined by Macalister Wright out on the field. Short started playing furiously as he smashed one six and two boundaries to Arjun Nair in the fifth over.

However, Cook ended Short's 37-run innings in the seventh over. In the next over, Wright too gave away his wicket off Chris Tremain's ball. Cook continued his scintillating form and picked another two wickets in the 16th over to put Hobart Hurricanes under immense pressure. In the 19th over, Daniel Sams dismissed Nathan Ellis and Qais Ahmad on two consecutive balls to end Hobart Hurricanes innings on 140 runs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sydney Thunders got off to a brilliant start as openers, Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja, struck regular boundaries. Both played a fast-paced inning and took the team over the 100-run mark in the ninth over. Soon after scoring his half-century, Khawaja was given LBW off James Faulkner's delivery.

Callum Ferguson then came out to bat but failed to form a partnership as Hales (60) was sent back to the pavilion by Scott Boland. The fall of wickets did not stop but Alex Ross and Chris Morris' 21 and 14 runs innings respectively helped Sydney Thunders put up a good total of 197 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US seeking Iraqi nod to bring in air defenses after Iran attack

The United States is trying to secure permission from Iraq to bring Patriot missile defenses into the country to better defend U.S. forces after Irans Jan. 8 missile attack, which wounded 50 American troops, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sai...

Hockey India congratulates Rani Rampal for winning World Games Athlete of the Year award

Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian women hockey teams captain Rani Rampal for winning the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 award. Rampal, who was among the 25 athletes was nominated for this award from 25 sports, received a m...

Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral

A man who tried steal an original copy of the 1215 Magna Carta, considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of democracy, from an English cathedral was found guilty on Thursday of criminal damage and attempted theft....

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020