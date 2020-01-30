Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain frustrates Zimbabwe after Taylor's second 50

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hareem
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:27 IST
Rain frustrates Zimbabwe after Taylor's second 50

Harare, Jan 30 (AFP) Heavy rain in the afternoon frustrated Zimbabwe's push to build a match-winning position on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Harare on Thursday. A downpour mid-afternoon forced the players off the field and tea was taken at the regular time with Zimbabwe on 222 for six, an overall lead of 335.

The Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who made a century in the first innings, was 40 not out when the rain came. If Zimbabwe can take their lead to 400 they will stand an excellent chance of winning the Test and squaring the two-match series 1-1 although the rain delay means Williams will also have to consider a declaration.

Brendan Taylor had earlier set the tone for the home side when he made his second half-century of the match. The 33-year-old struck a rapid 67 as the hosts added 117 during an extended morning session. Lasith Embuldeniya was again the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, striking in the third over of the day when Regis Chakabva edged to Dhananjaya de Silva at slip having added just a single to his overnight 14.

Taylor joined Prince Masvaure who was run out for 35 after a needless mix-up over a second run. Timycen Maruma, who was drafted in as a 'concussion substitute' for Kevin Kasuza who was stretchered off on Wednesday after being hit on the head at short leg, scratched around for 14 balls before being stumped off Embuldeniya for a duck.

At the other end Taylor had picked up quickly from his run-a-ball 62 in the first innings, passing 2,000 runs in Test cricket on his way to 67 from 75 balls. His innings, which included eight fours and a six, ended when he was on the wrong end of an lbw shout from Lahru Kumara, the ball looking certain to slide down the leg side.

Sikander Raza added 70 with Williams for the sixth wicket before also departing leg before, this time to a ball from left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando that appeared to pitch outside leg stump. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Falcons S Allen recovering from shoulder surgery

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen is recovering from shoulder surgery and is facing multiple months of rehabilitation, The Athletic reported. Allen, 28, had the operation earlier this month after playing through pain over the last few ga...

U.S. will not completely withdraw forces from Africa: Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that the United States would not be removing all its forces from Africa, as he carries out a global troop review meant to free up more resources to address challenges from Chinas military.W...

IIoT-powered Monitoring Solutions to Find Growth Opportunities in Oil & Gas as Industry Investments Increase

&#160;Regulatory requirements and the need to minimize unexpected downtime, loss from leakages, and workplace accidents are driving the demand for Industrial Internet of ThingsIIoT-based monitoring solutions across different streams of the ...

Zayn Malik's new music video 'Flames' is out!

Singer Zayn Malik on Thursday dropped the music video of his song Flames and the video manages to pique the curiosity among the music enthusiasts. The audio of Flames was released a few months ago and the news of the music video that was la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020