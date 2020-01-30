Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowboys QB Prescott confident new deal is coming

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:47 IST
Cowboys QB Prescott confident new deal is coming
Image Credit: Flickr

Quarterback Dak Prescott believes a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys will happen this offseason. "I'm confident a new contract is coming. I'm confident in my agent and my team and I'm confident in the Cowboys that something will get done," he said in an interview published Thursday with ESPN's Sage Steele.

Prescott, 26, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL year begins on March 18. Prescott told Steele there were many reasons why he was unable to reach an agreement with the Cowboys before the start of last season.

"There's a lot of things that have to come into play when you're talking about a contract. Never just look at the money, never just look at what people see or the attention-grabber. There's a lot of details to it," he said. "There are people that know that handle that, so I'm leaving that up to my agent and I have all the confidence in both sides." The Cowboys are coming off an 8-8 season and have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, but re-signing Prescott remains their "No. 1 priority" this offseason, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.

"It's been urgent for us," Jones said earlier this month, according to the Dallas Morning News. "We certainly want to get that done. That's our No. 1 priority as we go into the offseason is to ... hopefully, find some resolution to it and get that done." A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott made $2.12 million in 2019 in the final season of his rookie contract.

After being unable to agree on a long-term deal last summer, he enjoyed the best statistical season of his career, throwing for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdown passes in leading the Cowboys' top-ranked offense (431.5 total yards per game). Prescott told ESPN the contract distractions didn't affect his focus on the field.

"I don't play the game for money. Never once in my life have I touched a football and thought about money," he said. "I play the game because of my love and my passion, so once the season began, that's all my focus was on, was my love of the game and my commitment to my teammates to go get something done, to get the job done. We all had a shared responsibility and a promise to go after something and it had nothing to do about individual bank accounts or what was to come, so it never crossed my mind." A franchise tag for 2020 would cost the Cowboys more than $33 million, with the salary going past $40 million in 2021 on a potential second franchise tag if no agreement is reached, according to an NFL.com report in the fall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020