Saints' Payton on all 3 QBs returning: 'Probably very unlikely'

  • Updated: 31-01-2020 01:57 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 01:39 IST
Coach Sean Payton admitted on Thursday that the New Orleans Saints' embarrassment of riches at quarterback likely will take a hit for the 2020 season. The Saints currently have the ability to feature future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, capable backup Teddy Bridgewater or jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill under center during any offensive play.

"To have all three of those guys back is probably very unlikely," Payton said Thursday. "You really appreciate the season you had when you had all three of them." All three quarterbacks played key roles in the Saints' 13-3 season, with Bridgewater gamely stepping in for the injured Brees while Hill showed his versatility on both offense and special teams.

Those three quarterbacks, however, are not under contract for the 2020 season. The Saints are expected to address the future of Brees before making any move in regard to their quarterbacks. The 41-year-old is the NFL's all-time leader in several statistical categories, including passing yards (77,416), touchdown passes (547) and completions (6,867).

Brees is a free agent and must choose whether to retire or to return for his 20th NFL season, which would be his 15th in New Orleans. "We talked about this and it was something that I think most importantly for him he wanted a little bit of time to spend with his family," Payton said of the 13-time Pro Bowl selection. "I think none of us try to make any decisions when the season ends right away. You need a little bit of time after it. I think we'll know sooner than later.

"It's not anything about money, it's not anything about other teams. It's strictly the toll and the energy required to do what he does day in and day out during the football season and the sacrifices that involves relative to your family as well. I think with that information, we want him back. He played at an extremely high level and when he got hurt, Teddy Bridgewater went in and he was outstanding. So Teddy's a free agent and fortunately we've got time before free agency." Bridgewater, 27, completed 133 of 196 passes for 1,384 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in nine games (five starts) this season.

Hill, who completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards, used his 6-foot-2, 221-pound frame to help him on his way to averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The 29-year-old had 156 yards rushing and a touchdown this season while also making 19 catches for 234 yards and six scores. --Field Level Media

