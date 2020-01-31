Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA alters All-Star Game format, adds Kobe tribute

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 03:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 02:44 IST
NBA alters All-Star Game format, adds Kobe tribute
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA honored the late Kobe Bryant by announcing major changes to the All-Star Game format on Thursday. The league is turning every quarter of the All-Star Game into an abbreviated contest for charity and the scores will be reset to zero at the start of the second and third quarters.

The scores will then be restored to begin an untimed fourth quarter, which is when the tribute to Bryant begins. The team that wins the All-Star Game will be the first to reach a target score, determined by the cumulative points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined -- plus 24, which was Bryant's jersey number for the last decade of his NBA career.

For example, if one team is leading by a score of 100-90, the target score will then be 124. "We spent a lot of time considering the right target number to use for the fourth quarter," said Byron Spruell, the NBA's president for league operations. "Through the events of this week it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for this season's All-Star game is 24."

Bryant, 41, died Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area. Bryant, who was the fourth-leading scorer in league history, was an 18-time All-Star selection and won a record-tying four-time All-Star Game MVPs.

The NBA said there will be multiple tributes to Bryant at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to release winter and spring vegetable reserves to ease supply shortages

China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.It said the move was announced in a circular publishe...

China’s U.N. envoy says Beijing assessing WHO coronavirus declaration

Chinas U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said on Thursday Beijing was assessing the World Health Organizations declaration that the coronavirus outbreak was a global emergency. We are still at a very critical stage in fighting the coronavirus. In...

Trump administration to upend Obama-era restrictions on landmines -sources

President Donald Trumps administration is expected to relax Obama-era restrictions on the U.S. militarys use or acquisition of landmines, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, a move criticized by arms control groups.The officials, speaking ...

Report: Dodgers, Red Sox discussing Betts trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox could be nearing a trade that would send All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the National League club, ESPN reported Thursday. The report also indicated that left-handed pitcher David Price could b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020