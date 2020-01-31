Chiefs' Bieniemy focused on coaching, not diversity hiring

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said he is focused on his game plan for Super Bowl LIV, not his potential next job. Bieniemy said he has been asked repeatedly this week about whether the Rooney Rule, designed to promote minority hiring, is working as intended since no African-Americans were hired to fill any of the five head coach openings after the 2019 season.

His response? "It's not for me to comment because I can only speak to my process," the 50-year-old Bieniemy told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. "I've been blessed to have an opportunity to interview. Whether they hire me or not is up to them. I worked my tail off to be placed in that situation. I'm going to continue chopping wood, I'm going to continue being me, and whatever is going to happen down the line is going to happen."

Bieniemy, who is black, also said that he's not disappointed that he has yet to receive an NFL head-coaching offer. "Everyone wants to hear I'm disappointed," Bieniemy said. "That is not the case. We're still playing. We've got one of the biggest games this weekend. So I'm really looking forward to having that opportunity to share in this moment in time with our organization, our players and also, too, our coaching staff.

"I mean, that's everybody's dream to be one of the 32 head coaches. That's everybody's dream. Someday, possibly, it may happen. But right now, the only thing that matters is making sure our guys, our players and our coaching staff is focused on the goal -- and that's making sure we play to the end of that final echo of the whistle come Sunday." The Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.

While head coach Andy Reid doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator, he had the following response last month to any interested team should it wish to look Bieniemy's way: "I'd say hire him, right now," Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. "That's what I'd tell you. I don't want to lose him, but I mean if you're asking me is he ready to be a head coach, yeah, he's ready. He was ready last year."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that changes to the Rooney Rule are needed, although he didn't discuss any specifics. The rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for openings such as head coach and general manager, has come under fire in recent years as being ineffective. This year, Ron Rivera was the lone minority candidate hired to be a head coach, and the Browns' hiring of Andrew Berry as their new general manager this week brought the total of minority GMs to two.

"Clearly, we are not where we want to be on this level," Goodell said. "We have a lot of work that's gone into not only the Rooney Rule but our policies overall. It's clear we need to change and do something different. "There's no reason to expect we're going to have a different outcome next year without those kinds of changes, and we've already begun engaging in those changes."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.