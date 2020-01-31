Panthers, TE Olsen part ways after nine seasons

The Carolina Panthers and veteran tight end Greg Olsen mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced on Thursday. Olsen, who turns 35 in March, ranks fifth in NFL history among tight ends with 718 receptions and 8,444 receiving yards. He was the first tight end in NFL history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons when he did so from 2014-16.

"Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization," Olsen said in the team's news release. "The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now. "On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl (in the 2014 season) was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short."

Olsen indicated he would like to continue playing. He likely will have to do so under a reduced rate as he was slated to earn a base salary of $6.6 million for the 2020 season. Olsen was a first-round choice in 2007 (31st overall) by Chicago and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bears.

The Panthers acquired him for a third-round pick before the 2011 season, and he became a preferred target of quarterback Cam Newton. The three-time Pro Bowl selection topped 800 yards in five straight seasons with the streak halting in 2017 when he was limited to seven games due to an injury to his right foot.

He played in just nine games in 2018 because of another injury to the same foot before catching 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns last season. Olsen caught 59 career touchdown passes -- 39 coming for Carolina.

"Greg's meant so much to this organization and we have a tremendous amount of respect for him," Hurney said in a statement. "He earned a reputation as one of the best tight ends in the league and served as a great leader and team captain. As special as he was for us on the field, his impact on the community is just as impressive. We are proud that he wore a Panthers uniform." --Field Level Media

