Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockets look to take advantage of Luka-less Mavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 07:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 07:15 IST
Rockets look to take advantage of Luka-less Mavs
Image Credit: Flickr

Mavericks second-year point guard Luka Doncic has spared no foe in fashioning an MVP resume this season, producing at a historic clip relative to any 20-year-old the NBA has seen. On Nov. 24, the Houston Rockets experienced first-hand the devastation Doncic often inflicts, succumbing down the stretch of a 137-123 home loss at Toyota Center while Doncic posted 41 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. The Rockets proved helpless in his wake, with Doncic showcasing his blend of step-back 3-pointers, crafty forays into the lane and exceptional court vision to pace the Dallas attack. It was an effort the Rockets won't soon forget.

But with Doncic spraining his right ankle in practice late Thursday, the Rockets won't have to concern themselves with the Slovenian when Houston hosts the Mavericks Friday at Toyota Center. Doncic did not accompany the team on the flight to Houston and is likely to be sidelined Saturday when Dallas plays the second game of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks.

"We've done it before," Mavericks reserve guard J.J. Barea said to the team website. "It's not easy but it gives more opportunities to other guys. We got to go out there and step up. We don't have our best player, so everybody's got to step up and go down to Houston and get a win." Doncic missed four games in December with a sprain of the same ankle, with the Mavericks splitting that quartet of contests. Dallas has certainly come to rely on Doncic and his averages of 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. But the league's most efficient offense proved it can survive in a pinch with Doncic unavailable thanks to a wealth of able contributors complementing center Kristaps Porzingis, who takes a central role when Doncic sits.

During that four-game stretch without Doncic, Porzingis averaged 22.5 points and 13.8 rebounds while blocking 2.8 shots. Porzingis has thrived serving as a second fiddle to Doncic, but his undeniable talent resonates when the moment calls for him to play the part of linchpin. However, matters might be complicated for Dallas. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable with lower-back tightness. He scored a season-high 31 points in the first meeting with Houston.

The Rockets, tied with the Mavericks for fifth in the Western Conference, followed a spirited, short-handed win at Utah on Monday with a defensive clunker against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. After dropping three of four games on their previous homestand, the Rockets talked openly of regaining their stride and perhaps building some momentum into the All-Star break. Houston instead split its four-game road trip and has idled since winning eight of 10 through Jan. 8, going 4-7 since. Guard James Harden returned from a two-game injury hiatus against Portland yet continued his shooting struggles, going 5 of 18 in the 125-112 loss.

Harden is shooting just 32.9 percent over his last 10 games, including 22.5 percent on 3-pointers. It will be difficult for the Rockets to reclaim their footing if Harden can't rediscover his shooting stroke. "A lot of ups and downs, obviously," Harden said of the road trip. "A lot of emotion. Obviously a tough week but 2-2 isn't bad. Obviously we wanted to be better but now we go home and try to finish off these few games."

Houston plays five of its last seven games prior to the break at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to send charter flights to bring back residents of virus-hit Wuhan from abroad

China will send charter flights to bring home residents of coronavirus-hit Hubei province, especially capital Wuhan, from abroad, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in a brief statement said ...

Rupee rises 17 paise to 71.41 against US dollar ahead of Economic Survey

The Indian rupee appreciated by 17 paise to 71.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of the release of the governments Economic Survey later in the day. Forex traders said market participants are assessing the economic imp...

Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.Party leaders held placards of Save India, No to CAA, NRC and shouted slogans.Senior Congress leaders Motilal...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares struggle for footing after fraught week

Asian share markets fought to regain their footing on Friday as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the coronavirus, even as headlines spoke of more cases and mounting deaths. Helping the mood were surveys showing Chinese manufa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020