Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ducks host Lightning in wake of emotional win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Anaheim
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 08:29 IST
Ducks host Lightning in wake of emotional win
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

On a night the Anaheim Ducks remembered the late Kobe Bryant, perhaps it was only fitting that Carter Rowney provided the highlight. The center, who wears No. 24, matching Bryant's jersey that adorns the rafters up the road at Staples Center in Los Angeles, scored a short-handed goal on Anaheim's 24th shot in its 24th home game of the season as the Ducks defeated the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Wednesday night.

It was Anaheim's first game since the retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. His oldest daughter and seven others were killed in the crash. Bryant and his family lived in Newport Beach in Orange County, Calif. Ducks coach Dallas Eakins marveled at Wednesday's turn of events.

"For that to happen, I'm not sure what to believe sometimes when it comes to religion and things like that, but I do wonder if that happened by accident or was that part of the night? I get goosebumps standing here and talking about it," Eakins said. Adam Henrique scored twice for the Ducks and Derek Grant added two assists.

Grant, who stole the puck to set up Rowney's goal, was also struck by the occurrences involving No. 24. "It's definitely weird. It was a cool thing to see it go up there, and whoever figured that out deserves a raise," Grant said.

The Ducks have won three of their past four games entering Friday night's contest against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning. "Our execution was back, that's for sure," Eakins said. "For us to play well and be able to play with teams like that, it has to start there. It was something we keyed on in practice. With execution comes pace. We had some pace.

"Lastly, the thing I liked was that we had some snarl in our game. We never want to lose that in our organization. We're going to continue getting quicker and more skilled, but we certainly want to keep that kind of intensity in our game." The Lightning are coming off a 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, the first sporting event at Staples Center since Bryant's death.

Steven Stamkos scored twice for the second consecutive game and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves as the Lightning rallied from an early two-goal deficit. Tampa Bay improved to 6-0-0 against Pacific Division foes this season and has gone 13-2-1 in its past 16 games.

Players from both the Kings and Lightning wore shirts honoring Bryant and daughter Gianna under their equipment, and a moment of silence was held prior to the game. "I'm from Sweden, obviously, and basketball is maybe not the biggest sport, but Kobe Bryant is still someone that everybody knows," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said.

"Doesn't matter if you're a hockey player or a soccer player back home. All my friends, family, everyone knows who Kobe is. ... Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this horrible accident, and it was an honor for us as an organization to be a part of that pregame ceremony," Hedman said. In the previous meeting between the Lightning and Ducks on Nov. 23, Tampa Bay won 6-2 as Brayden Point scored twice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares struggle for footing after fraught week

Asian share markets fought to regain their footing on Friday as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the coronavirus, even as headlines spoke of more cases and mounting deaths. Helping the mood were surveys showing Chinese manufa...

Air India's special flight to leave for Wuhan today to evacuate Indians

An Air India special flight will depart on Friday from Delhi to the Chinese city of Wuhan for the evacuation of Indians trapped in the region amid coronavirus outbreak, the national carriers spokesperson said. The flight will include all ne...

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

A credit score below 630 on a scale of 300 to 850 is regarded as bad credit. A credit score measures how risk or safe it is to lend to someone. One can still get a credit card with bad credit. Those cards are secured one only needs to provi...

China to send charter flights to bring back residents of virus-hit Wuhan from abroad

China will send charter flights to bring home residents of coronavirus-hit Hubei province, especially capital Wuhan, from abroad, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in a brief statement said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020