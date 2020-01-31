Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Newcastle complete loan deal for Spurs defender Rose

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 09:09 IST
Soccer-Newcastle complete loan deal for Spurs defender Rose
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Newcastle United said they have signed defender Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old is Newcastle manager Steve Bruce's third signing of the January transfer window and follows midfielders Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb into the club, who are 14th in the Premier League.

"It's a great honour for me to be here," Rose, who has 29 England caps, told Newcastle's website https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/danny-rose-joins-magpies-on-loan. "I'm so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I'm looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I'm playing." Rose had said in November that he was prepared to run down the final 18 months of his contract at Tottenham and leave for free after not being handed a new deal.

Earlier this month, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho played down reports of a training ground row with Rose after the full back was left out of the goalless draw against Watford. Bruce said he was pleased to secure a deal for Rose to boost their defence, which has conceded 36 goals in 24 matches.

"It's been clear we've needed some help in the left back position, so we're absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny's calibre through the door," Bruce said. "He's proven quality, as he's shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It's a big coup for us to get him here and we're looking forward to working with him."

Rose could make his Newcastle debut in Saturday's home game against bottom-placed Norwich City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celtic's Griffiths sorry for throwing tape at Kilmarnock fan

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has apologised for throwing tape at a Kilmarnock supporter during a Scottish Premiership match last week. The incident came after the Scotland international was subjected to jeering as he was being substituted...

When Union Mins incite people to shoot, such incidents are possible: Priyanka Gandhi on Jamia firing

Slamming the BJP over the Jamia firing incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said such incidents were possible with the ruling partys leaders inciting people to shoot, and asked Prime minister Narendra Modi to answer whe...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares struggle for footing after fraught week

Asian share markets fought to regain their footing on Friday as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the coronavirus, even as headlines spoke of more cases and mounting deaths. Helping the mood were surveys showing Chinese manufa...

Air India's special flight to leave for Wuhan today to evacuate Indians

An Air India special flight will depart on Friday from Delhi to the Chinese city of Wuhan for the evacuation of Indians trapped in the region amid coronavirus outbreak, the national carriers spokesperson said. The flight will include all ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020