Wizards defense steps up in win over Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 09:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 09:11 IST
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Bradley Beal scored 34 points and the Washington Wizards put together a strong second half to defeat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 121-107 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing skid. Thomas Bryant added 21 points, Isaiah Thomas tallied 18 points, Troy Brown Jr. supplied 12 points and Ish Smith had 11 points.

Charlotte was held to 47 second-half points after a big first half. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points and Terry Rozier pumped in 21. PJ Washington had 15 points, Willy Hernangomez added 12 points and Devontae' Graham, who was slow to get cranked up for the second game in a row, finished with 11.

The Hornets, who snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, shot 9-for-30 from 3-point range. Beal, a guard who poured in 47 points Tuesday in a loss at Milwaukee, missed his first four shots from the field before heating up. He finished 7-for-16 from the field, including 6-for-12 on 3s.

Washington relied on a heavy dose of perimeter shooting for the first three quarters but still made regular trips to the free-throw line. Beal was 14 of 15 on foul shots. The Wizards held the upper hand in rebounding, finishing with a 57-38 advantage on the boards. Beal had a game-high nine rebounds.

The interior domination helped Washington overcome 18 turnovers. It was a vastly improved defensive effort for the Wizards, who allowed more than 150 points in each of their two previous games. The Hornets committed nine turnovers and shot 43.4 percent from the field.

Charlotte led by 10 points in the first quarter and was up 51-41 with fewer than five minutes to play in the second quarter. It was 60-55 at halftime. Washington surged ahead in the third quarter and led 86-79 entering the final period.

