Young scores 39 as Hawks topple Sixers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 09:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 09:14 IST
Trae Young exploded for 39 points and the Atlanta Hawks stunned the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a 39-point first quarter en route to a front-running 127-117 victory Thursday night. John Collins accumulated 17 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for the Hawks, who avenged an earlier 105-103 home loss to the 76ers.

Ben Simmons paced the 76ers with 31 points. Young had 14 points and De'Andre Hunter 10 of his 15 in the first quarter, as the Hawks took a lead they never relinquished in winning their third straight at home.

The 76ers rallied within 119-114 on two free throws by Joel Embiid with still 1:41 to go. But Collins turned a Cam Reddish assist into a dunk, and the Hawks closed out the 76ers on a pair of free throws each by Vince Carter, Reddish and Young.

Young's 30-point night was his 24th of the season. He made almost half of his points by going 18-for-20 at the free throw line. Both teams made 32 free throws, and they combined to shoot 82 in the foul-marred contest.

The 20-rebound game was the second of Collins' career. He grabbed a career-best 25 against Indiana last April. Carter and Damian Jones added 14 points apiece, while Reddish and Kevin Huerter had 12 each for the Hawks, who outshot the 76ers 48.3 percent to 46.3 and outscored them 33-27 on 3-pointers.

Young led the Hawks with three 3-pointers in nine tries. Ben Simmons used 11-for-13 accuracy at the line to help reach 31 points for the 76ers, who lost for just the second time in their last eight games.

He missed his season-high of 34 points, set twice previously, by just three. Shake Milton went for a career-high 27 points, Embiid grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds to go with 21 points, Tobias Harris also had 21 points and Mike Scott added 11 for Philadelphia, which was opening a four-game trip.

Milton's previous career-best point total was just 13, set last March at Orlando.

