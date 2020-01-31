Soccer-Celtic's Griffiths sorry for throwing tape at Kilmarnock fan

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has apologized for throwing tape at a Kilmarnock supporter during a Scottish Premiership match last week. The incident came after the Scotland international was subjected to jeering as he was being substituted in the 80th minute of Celtic's 3-1 win at Rugby Park on Jan. 22.

The 29-year-old said his actions, which sparked a row between a home fan and some Celtic players on the bench, were "stupid" in hindsight. "I was getting a bit of abuse and shouldn't have thrown the tape. It was stupid of me," the BBC quoted Griffiths as saying.

"Any player that gets stick, it's hard to block it out. It was so close to the bench, the tape was in my hand, and it was just a quick reaction. "I want to apologise to the guy. It wasn't nice, I wouldn't like it done to me. I want to apologize and draw a line under it ... it's water under the bridge now. I am trying to keep my head up and look forward."

