Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Celtic's Griffiths sorry for throwing tape at Kilmarnock fan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 10:18 IST
Soccer-Celtic's Griffiths sorry for throwing tape at Kilmarnock fan

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has apologized for throwing tape at a Kilmarnock supporter during a Scottish Premiership match last week. The incident came after the Scotland international was subjected to jeering as he was being substituted in the 80th minute of Celtic's 3-1 win at Rugby Park on Jan. 22.

The 29-year-old said his actions, which sparked a row between a home fan and some Celtic players on the bench, were "stupid" in hindsight. "I was getting a bit of abuse and shouldn't have thrown the tape. It was stupid of me," the BBC quoted Griffiths as saying.

"Any player that gets stick, it's hard to block it out. It was so close to the bench, the tape was in my hand, and it was just a quick reaction. "I want to apologise to the guy. It wasn't nice, I wouldn't like it done to me. I want to apologize and draw a line under it ... it's water under the bridge now. I am trying to keep my head up and look forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Economic slowdown bottomed out, uptick from here onwards: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Friday said Indias GDP is expected to grow at 6-6.5 per cent next fiscal as the economic slowdown has bottomed out. As per the first advance estimates released by the National Statistical Organisati...

BJP's manifesto promises good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household.

BJPs manifesto promises good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household....

Rly passenger volume up by 1.85 pc, freight loading rose by 5.34 pc in 2018-2019: Eco Survey

There has been an increase in passenger volume of Indian Railways by 1.85 per cent and a growth of 5.34 per cent in loading freight in 2018-19, the Economic Survey 2019-20 said on Friday. The survey was tabled in Parliament by Union Finance...

Coronavirus: ITBP prepares 600-bedded quarantine facility in Delhi along with team of doctors: Officials.

Coronavirus ITBP prepares 600-bedded quarantine facility in Delhi along with team of doctors Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020