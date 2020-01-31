ICC suspends Canada's U19 bowler from bowling in international cricket

Canada's Raqib Shamsudeen has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the spinner's action was found to be illegal by the event panel of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. The 18-year-old was reported by the match officials during Canada's match against South Africa on January 22.

Video footage of Shamsudeen's bowling in the event was shared with the panel, which comprised of members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, for review. "The panel concluded that Shamsudeen employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with article 6.7 of the regulations, he is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a media release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.