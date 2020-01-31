Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA tweaks All-Star game format to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has tweaked the format of the All-Star game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:02 IST
NBA tweaks All-Star game format to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
Late basketball player Kobe Bryant . Image Credit: ANI

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has tweaked the format of the All-Star game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. The change includes a new fourth-quarter format. Further additional plans to honour Bryant during NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago will be announced at a later date.

NBA has decided to turn every quarter of the All-Star game into an abbreviated contest and the score will be adjusted to zero at the start of the second and third quarters. The scores will then be restored at the beginning of the fourth quarter as the tribute to Kobe Bryant begins.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a final target score will be set. The final target score will be determined by taking the leading team's total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points - the 24 representing Bryant's jersey number for the final ten seasons of his NBA career.

The teams will then play an untimed fourth quarter and the first team to reach the final target score will win the NBA All-Star Game. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. Hollywood artists including Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz want the National Basketball Association (NBA) to change their logo to honour Kobe Bryant.

Billboard reported that the NBA has discussed numerous ways of celebrating Kobe's legacy, one of the major changes they have in mind is switching the NBA's longtime logo from Jerry West to a silhouette of the Black Mamba. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh capital awash with plastic-coated posters

Dhaka is awash with millions of plastic-laminated campaign posters ahead of elections in the Bangladeshi capital, and environmentalists are up in arms. These posters -- of which there are an estimated 304 million -- will likely end up in se...

Godse's ideology still alive: NCP minister of Jamia incident

The ideology of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, is still alive, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Friday, a day after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Delhi, in which a student of Jamia Millia...

EU: the more UK distance from bloc rules, the less market access

The more Britain diverges from EU rules and regulations after Brexit, the less access to the blocs single market it will have, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday. The more the UK will diverge from the EU standards, the...

India should focus on network products to chart China-like export trajectory: Survey

India can emerge as a major hub for assembly of network products, and a clear-headed strategy in this direction will help to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy, create jobs and chart China-like export trajectory, the Economic Surv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020