Netizens rejoice as Sanju Samson finally gets a chance in playing XI

In the ongoing fourth T20I against New Zealand, top-order batsman Sanju Samson was finally included in the Indian playing XI.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:08 IST
Top-order batsman Sanju Samson (file image). Image Credit: ANI

In the ongoing fourth T20I against New Zealand, top-order batsman Sanju Samson was finally included in the Indian playing XI. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the time, skipper Virat Kohli announced that Samson will be replacing Rohit Sharma as the side decided to rest Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini.

Samson failed to impress with the bat as he managed to score just eight runs and was dismissed in the second over of the innings. However, netizens took to Twitter to express their delight over Samson's inclusion in the side.

"Good Decision by Kohli, Samson, it's the best opportunity. #Playbold #NZvIND," one fan tweeted. "Cmon Sanju Samson, #NZvIND," another fan tweeted.

"Sanju Samson, instead of Rishabh Pant. Good move from team management #NZvIND," one fan wrote. "Had Sanju Samson been given even half the chances Rishab Pant got he would have been a stellar international player by now. Let's hope he is able to stabilize and be a part of the team as opposed to arrogant Rishab Pant!! #INDvNZ," another fan tweeted.

Samson last played a T20I against Sri Lanka earlier this year and managed to score just six runs in the match. Last year, the Indian team management had to face criticism for not giving Samson more chances in the playing XI despite including him in the squad. (ANI)

