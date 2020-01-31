Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Women's singles final (not before 0830 GMT) 14-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

Mixed doubles final Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)/Jamie Murray (Britain) v 5-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Nikola Mektic (Croatia)

