India beat NZ again via Super Over to take 4-0 lead in series

India beat New Zealand via Super Over in the fourth T20 International after a second successive tie here on Friday. Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts committed harakiri to be restricted to 165 for 7.

Needing 7 runs of Shardul Thakur's last over, New Zealand buckled under pressure and lost two wickets as India took the match into the Super Over for the second consecutive game. In the Super Over, New Zealand made just 13 runs, a target which the Indians overwhelmed with one ball to spare.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the Super Over in the third T20 in Hamilton. The visitors now lead the five-match series 4-0. Earlier, sent in to bat, India posted 165 for 8, riding on Manish Pandey's 36-ball 50. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi (3/26) took three wickets, Hamish Bennett (2/41) picked two wickets, while Tim Southee (1/28), Scott Kuggeleijn (1/39) and Mitchell Santner (1/26).

The fifth and final T20 will be played on Sunday at Mount Maunganui. Brief Score:

India: 165 for 8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 50; Ish Sodhi 3/26). New Zealand: 165 for 7 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 64, Tim Seifert 57; Shardul Thakur 2/33).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.