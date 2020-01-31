Soccer-Barca sign Trincao for 31 million euros
Barcelona have signed Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga for 31 million euros ($34 million), the Spanish champions said in a statement on Friday.
Trincao, 20, will join Barca on July 1 and sign a contract until June 2025 containing a release clause of 500 million euros.
The forward made his top-flight debut for Braga last season and has made four league starts this campaign, scoring two goals. ($1 = 0.9014 euros)
