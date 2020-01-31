Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Thiem to seek inspiration from Djokovic wins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:39 IST
Tennis-Thiem to seek inspiration from Djokovic wins
Dominic Thiem (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Dominic Thiem will watch a treasured home movie of his recent win over Novak Djokovic at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals as he seeks inspiration to take down the defending champion Serb in the Australian Open decider.

Austrian Thiem booked his maiden final at Melbourne Park with a superb 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) win in a battle against German talent Alexander Zverev under the roof at Rod Laver Arena on Friday. The reward is a Sunday showdown with the man who has won a record seven titles in Melbourne and never lost a final.

Thiem at least has winning form against the second-seeded Serb, having upset him at the ATP Finals in London and also in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year. "Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots," the 26-year-old told reporters after booking his third Grand Slam final.

"At the same time, of course, not too much. That's a very thin line. In the last match against him, I hit that line perfectly in London. "Of course, I'm going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. But for sure he's the favorite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one."

Thiem has already scalped another of the 'Big Three' in Melbourne, dumping Nadal, the Spaniard who beat him in the last two French Open finals, out of the quarter-finals. It was a four hour and 10-minute grind against Nadal and Zverev was another gut-wrenching effort.

Thiem clutched his stomach at times as he battled waves of nausea during one phase of the three-hour 42 minute clash against the German. "I was feeling nerves, I was putting so much effort in, my stomach was not ready for that, it was rebelling a little bit," he said.

He may also wake up with a few bruises after a spectacular leaping volley in the third set that Boris Becker would have been proud of. Such cavalier disregard for his personal safety had the terraces roaring their approval, even if Thiem ultimately lost the point and trudged back to the baseline gingerly.

To beat Djokovic, who will have had an extra day's rest after a three-set stroll against an injury-hampered Roger Federer in the quarter-final on Thursday, will likely require more pushing of the envelope. "Of course, I have less time to regenerate," he said.

"But with all the adrenaline and everything, it's going to be fine. I played two super intense matches against Rafa and now against Sascha (Zverev). So, of course, I'm going to feel it, especially tomorrow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-World Athletics puts the brakes on Nike's record-breaking shoes

Some variants of Nikes Vaporfly running shoes have been outlawed for elite competition and strict limits on the technology developed for any future shoes introduced after World Athletics announced significant changes to its rules on Friday....

Democrat Michael Bloomberg spent $200 million of own wealth on presidential bid in 2019

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg contributed more than 200 million of his own money to his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination as of the end of 2019, according to disclosures his campaign filed on Friday with the Fede...

US, India cooperation in Indo-Pacific based on shared commitment to uphold rule of law: State Dept

Underscoring the important role of India in Americas Indo-Pacific strategy, a US official has said the partnership between the two nations in the region stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation and coun...

WRAPUP 2-Major U.S. airlines cancel China flights as government takes action

All three major U.S. airlines announced the cancellation of flights to mainland China on Friday after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus. The trio of carriers, United Airlines Holdings I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020