FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs

Brief profile of the American Football Conference's (AFC) Kansas City Chiefs, who play the National Football Conference's San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami. Founded: 1959. Began play as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) and moved to Kansas City after winning the 1962 championship. Chiefs won AFL titles again in 1966 and 1969.

AFC titles (season): 1 (2019) Super Bowl titles (season): 1* (1969)

* Super Bowl win came in the fourth and final AFL-NFL Championship game before the two leagues merged. - -

Head coach: Andy Reid. Hired by the Chiefs in 2013, Reid previously served as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, a 14-season stint that included five trips to the NFC title game and one Super Bowl defeat. - -

Starting quarterback: Patrick Mahomes. Selected by Kansas City with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes was named league MVP last season and is a dual-threat who can beat opponents with his strong throwing arm as well as his legs. - -

2019 regular season record; 12-4; 1st in AFC West division Week 1 - at Jacksonville, won 40-26

Week 2 - at Oakland, won 28-10 Week 3 - vs Baltimore, won 33-28

Week 4 - at Detroit, won 34-30 Week 5 - vs Indianapolis, lost 19-13

Week 6 - vs Houston, lost 31-24 Week 7 - at Denver, won 30-6

Week 8 - vs Green Bay, lost 31-24 Week 9 - vs Minnesota, won 26-23

Week 10 - at Tennessee, lost 35-22 Week 11 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, won 24-17

Week 12 - Bye Week Week 13 - vs Oakland, won 40-9

Week 14 - at New England, won 23-16 Week 15 - vs Denver, won 23-3

Week 16 - at Chicago, won 26-3 Week 17 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, won 31-21

- - AFC playoff seeding: 2

- - Path to the Super Bowl - First round bye; Beat Houston 51-31 in the divisional round; Beat Tennessee 35-24 in the AFC championship.

