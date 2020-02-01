Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  01-02-2020 01:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 01:19 IST
Dominic Thiem overcame Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic. MOTOR-F1-ASTONMARTIN/

Racing Point F1 team to become Aston Martin in 2021 LONDON, (Reuters) - Racing Point will become the Aston Martin factory Formula One team from 2021 after their Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll bought a stake in the ailing British sportscar maker on Friday.

ATHLETICS-KENYA/ Marathon record holders Kipchoge, Kosgei in Kenyan Olympic team

NAIROBI, (Reuters) - Kenya’s world record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei will lead a star-studded marathon team to the Tokyo Olympic Games this year, Kenya’s athletics chiefs said on Friday. UPCOMING

GOLF GOLF-PHOENIX/

Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open third round Coverage of third round from TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

1 Feb GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (TV)

Golf - European Tour - Saudi International Day three of the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names who have signed up to play.

1 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week one

The 2020 Super Rugby season makes its earliest start with matches across all three conferences. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. 1 Feb

RUGBY UNION-SEVENS/AUSTRALIA Rugby union - Sydney Sevens

The World Sevens circuit makes its annual stop in Australia at the Western Sydney Stadium with the competition intensifying in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics. 1 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ITA/ (PIX) Rugby Union Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Italy.

1 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-SCO/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Scotland. 1 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Action from the women's final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

1 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Chelsea

Leicester City face Chelsea in the Premier League. 1 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich

Mainz 05 play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. 1 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 1 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Everton.

1 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Norwich City. 1 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League. 1 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Sheffield United.

1 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion. 1 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa.

1 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MPL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Montpellier PSG play Montpellier in French Ligue 1

1 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach League leaders RB Leipzig play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

1 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

1 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/PREVIEW (TV) Football - NFL - Super Bowl fans gather to celebrate NFL championship

Supporters gather in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. 1 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/PROTESTS (PIX) Super Bowl fuels resentment in one long-suffering Miami community

Miami may be a city of grand spectacles and flashy parties, but in one bedroom community, Sunday's Super Bowl is anything but welcome. Residents of Miami Gardens, the mostly-black, working-class city surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, say the event exacerbates a sense of disregard from Miami's leaders, and the Dolphins NFL franchise. The community is feuding with the Dolphins over a proposed partnership with Liberty Media Corp to bring Formula One racing to Hard Rock Stadium, amid fears of noise and air pollution. Other events -- like the Miami Open tennis tournament and the Rolling Loud concert series -- have also relocated to Hard Rock after wealthier communities turned them away. Miami Gardens residents say it's part of a trend of racial and socioeconomic bias, and are planning a protest outside the Super Bowl on Sunday. 1 Feb

