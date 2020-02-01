Soccer-Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda signs for Botafogo
Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda has signed for Rio de Janeiro club Botafogo, the club and player announced on Friday. Honda, 33, who played for CSKA Moscow and AC Milan in a globetrotting career, came from Vitesse Arnhem on what was reportedly an 11-month deal.
"All good?" Honda said in Portuguese in a short video posted on the club's Twitter account. "I play (for) Botafogo. We'll see you in Rio de Janeiro. Until then! Thanks." Brazilian news reports said Honda demanded a bullet-proof car before he signed the deal to play in a city where the homicide rate is many times higher than in Europe or Japan.
