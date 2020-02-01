Pirates add INF Riddle to roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed infielder JT Riddle on Friday with details of his guaranteed major league deal not revealed. It means the career .229 hitter over three seasons with the Miami Marlins is expected to make the Opening Day roster. Riddle is a shortstop who did see time in center field last season, but he is not expected to unseat Kevin Newman at shortstop in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates' trade of center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks could open outfield options for Riddle, who batted just .189 in 51 games with the Marlins last season and had 25 hits with 42 strikeouts. He was selected by the Marlins in the 13th round of the 2013 draft.

