Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burrow wants to play for team 'committed to winning'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 08:18 IST
Burrow wants to play for team 'committed to winning'
Image Credit: Flickr

Quarterback Joe Burrow just led LSU to the college football national championship and picked up a Heisman Trophy along the way, and he says it's important for him to keep winning when he suits up in the NFL next season. But if Burrow is the first player taken in the NFL Draft this April, as many experts predict, he'll most likely be going to the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has never won a Super Bowl since it entered the league in 1968.

"You want to go No. 1," he said. "But you also want to go to a great organization that is committed to winning. Committed to winning Super Bowls." Burrow's comments, during a radio interview on Dan Patrick's radio show on Friday, came two days after a long-ago Bengals' first-round draft pick -- and No. 1 pick overall -- was seemingly advising Burrow to be wary about his chances of success in Cincinnati.

"That's why I wanted out: I never felt like the (Bengals) organization was really trying to win a Super Bowl, and really chasing the Super Bowl," Palmer said in a CBS Sports radio interview Wednesday. "The game today is, you can't just hope you draft well and not go after free agents and you just end up in the Super Bowl. You gotta go get it," said Palmer, who played seven seasons in Cincinnati before wanting out. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in October 2011 for a pair of future first-round draft picks.

The Bengals are coming off a 2-14 season, tied for the fewest single-season wins in franchise history, and they benched long-time starting quarterback Andy Dalton at midseason before having him start the last few games of the season. Dalton directed the Bengals to five straight postseason appearances from 2011-15, but they lost all five games in the wild-card round. Since then, Cincinnati has gone 21-42-1.

The Bengals have been to two Super Bowls in their history, losing both to the San Francisco 49ers, who play in their eighth Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas Chiefs in Miami. Burrow's father, Jimmy Burrow, said in a TSN radio interview in early January that his son wouldn't shy away from going to Cincinnati.

"He'll look at it as a challenge," Jimmy Burrow told the TSN radio affiliate in Montreal. "But he'll be confident that eventually they can win a lot of games there in Cincinnati." In LSU's 15-0 season, capped by a 42-25 win over Clemson on Jan. 13 for the title, he completed 402 of 527 passes (76.3 percent), for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. He was intercepted only six times. He also rushed for 368 yards and five touchdowns on 115 carries.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Irving scores 54 as Nets wipe out Bulls

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying 54-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in New York. The Nets beat the Bulls for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings thanks to Irving, who ma...

Knights blow lead before topping Hurricanes

Alex Tuch scored his seventh goal of the season with 228 remaining as the Vegas Golden Knights returned from a layoff with a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. Tuchs winning goal came just six secon...

218 confirmed coronavirus patients in China have recovered, discharged from hospitals: Chinese envoy

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sun Weidong...

Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan

Umm Al-Fahm Israel, Feb 1 AFP In the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm residents are scared and angry over US President Donald Trumps peace plan which sees them as part of a future Palestinian state. At the same time, the deal of the century...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020