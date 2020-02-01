Left Menu
Nurse to coach Team Giannis in All-Star Game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 08:30 IST
Nick Nurse led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title in his first season as an NBA coach. Now, in his second season, he'll be coaching one of the teams in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16. The Raptors' 105-92 win in Detroit on Friday night assured them of the best record in the Eastern Conference among teams whose coaches are eligible to get the honor, giving the All-Star nod to Nurse. He will coach Team Giannis.

The Raptors are 35-14. The Milwaukee Bucks entered Friday night with a red-hot 41-6 record, but their coach, Mike Budenholzer, coached in last season's All-Star Game. Toronto's title run made Nurse the ninth rookie head coach to win an NBA championship.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

