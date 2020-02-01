Left Menu
Development News Edition

Balanced Pelicans hammer Grizzlies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Orleans
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 09:05 IST
Balanced Pelicans hammer Grizzlies
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Zion Williamson scored 24 points to lead eight New Orleans players in double figures as the host Pelicans routed the Memphis Grizzlies 139-111 on Friday night. It was the first meeting between Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in last summer's NBA Draft, and No. 2 pick, guard Ja Morant, who scored 16 for the Grizzlies.

All-Star forward Brandon Ingram followed Williamson with 20 points, Lonzo Ball scored 19, Jrue Holiday had 18, JJ Redick 16, Josh Hart had 11 points and 11 rebounds and E'Twaun Moore and Nicolo Melli scored 10 each. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry got his 500th career victory.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 to lead the Grizzlies, who saw their four-game winning streak end. Memphis lost for just the third time in 14 games, but two of those losses are to the Pelicans, who ended the Grizzlies' seven-game winning streak with a 126-115 road victory Jan. 20. Jae Crowder scored 15, Kyle Anderson had 14, Josh Jackson had 13 and Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones had 10 each for Memphis.

Holiday scored eight points as New Orleans increased its seven-point halftime lead to 18 less than halfway into the third quarter. Ingram and Redick made consecutive 3-pointers and the lead grew to 26 with three minutes left in the third.

The Pelicans scored 44 points in the quarter, their 11th 40-point quarter of the season, to take a 110-86 lead. The Grizzlies played without forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Marko Guduric as they served the one-game suspensions that they were given by the NBA as disciplinary action for their involvement in an on-court incident late in Memphis' 127-106 win over the Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Nine Pelicans played in the first quarter and all of them scored as New Orleans took a 31-22 lead at the end of the period. The Pelicans led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter before Valanciunas led a Grizzlies charge.

He scored nine of his 11 first-half points in the final five minutes as Memphis closed within 66-59 at halftime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to build

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to buildwarehousing facility on their land, says FM....

Escorts' tractor sales up 1.2 pc in Jan

Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Saturday said its agri machinery segment registered 1.2 per cent rise in sale of tractors to 6,063 units in January 2020. It had sold 5,991 units in January last year, the company said in a filing to ...

Budget will reflect how much BJP cares about people of Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020, which is being presented merely a few days ahead of the Assembly election in Delhi, will reflect how much the BJP cares about the people of the city. Taking to Twit...

NBA roundup: Nets' Irving drops 54 on Bulls

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying, 54-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls in New York. It was the third-highest point total for Irving, whose career high was 57 on March 12, 2015, with the Clev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020