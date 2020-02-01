DeBrusk power-play goal sends Bruins by Jets

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins skated to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Patrice Bergeron converted on a 5-on-3 power play late in the first period and David Pastrnak notched a pair of assists for the Bruins, who defeated the Jets for the second time during their last nine games (6-2-1). Boston posted a 5-4 home victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 9.

Tuukka Rask made 37 saves in his return from a three-game absence due to a concussion. The former Vezina Trophy recipient was injured after being elbowed in the head by Emil Bemstrom early in the first period of a 3-0 setback to Columbus on Jan. 14. Patrik Laine scored and Laurent Brossoit turned aside 23 shots for the Jets, who have been outscored 22-8 during a season-worst five-game losing streak.

After killing off all six of Winnipeg's power-play opportunities, Boston converted for the second time with the man advantage to seize a 2-1 lead at 3:07 of the third period. Pastrnak skated behind the net before wiring a sharp goal-mouth pass to DeBrusk, who made no mistake at the right doorstep for his 16th goal of the season and second in as many games.

Nikolaj Ehlers entered the zone and used his speed to circle the net before wiring a seam pass to Laine, whose one-timer from the left circle beat Rask to open the scoring 6:06 into the contest. Laine's 18th goal of the season was his third in four games. Boston forged a tie at 1 after converting a 5-on-3 power-play opportunity with 53 seconds remaining in the first period. Brad Marchand found an unmarked Bergeron, who wristed a shot from the right circle past Brossoit for his 22nd goal of the season and fifth in nine games.

Laine's blast hit the post as Winnipeg was bidding to return the favor on its 5-on-3 advantage early in the second period. Laine also found the iron early in the third period with the game tied at 1.

