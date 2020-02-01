Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuggets snap Bucks' 9-game winning streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 10:13 IST
Nuggets snap Bucks' 9-game winning streak
Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

Will Barton had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Nikola Jokic was an assist shy of a triple-double, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 127-115 on Friday night. Jokic finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets, who had all nine players who got into the game score in double figures.

Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Malik Beasley added 16 points and Monte Morris had 14 for Denver, which made a season-best 22 3-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, Khris Middleton added 24 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 15 for the Bucks, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Milwaukee led 67-60 at halftime, but the Nuggets got hot in the third quarter and raced into the lead. They started the period on a 9-2 run to tie the game for the first time. The Bucks went back in front but Denver responded with an 18-6 run to go in front. Beasley hit three 3-pointers in that stretch, including one that put the Nuggets in front for the first time and his last that gave them a 93-83 lead.

Two free throws by Middleton cut the deficit to six but Barton's 3-pointer from the top of the arc put Denver up 100-91 heading into the fourth. The Nuggets were 7-for-13 from the 3-point line in their 40-point third quarter.

Milwaukee got within 105-100 with 8:56 left, but Denver again responded. Torrey Craig, who finished with 11 points, hit a 3-pointer, Jokic scored on a layup and hit a 3-pointer and Juancho Hernangomez, who scored 12 points off the bench, dunked off a turnover to give the Nuggets a 115-102 lead. Middleton's two free throws cut Milwaukee's deficit to six with 3:35 left, but Barton and Beasley drained 3-pointers around a Bucks turnover to make it 123-111 with 2:52 left, and Denver closed it out.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

DeBrusk's power-play goal sends Bruins by Jets

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins skated to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Patrice Bergeron converted on a five-on-three power play late in the first...

UK withdraws some staff from China embassy, consulates due to coronavirus

Britain is withdrawing some staff from its embassy and consulates in China due to the coronavirus, the UK government said in a statement on Saturday.As of 31 January, some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and Consulates are bei...

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agri

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agriwarehouses across country FM....

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to build

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to buildwarehousing facility on their land, says FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020