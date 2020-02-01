Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Oh brother, Bucks go down after Giannis and Thanasis start together

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 10:44 IST
NBA-Oh brother, Bucks go down after Giannis and Thanasis start together
Image Credit: Flickr

There is only one "Greek Freak" but there are two Antetokounmpo brothers in Milwaukee, who started together for the first time in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday. Giannis, also known as the Greek Freak, is the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, spearheading the league-leading Bucks with his otherworldly skills.

Older brother Thanasis has not had quite the same impact, a role player who spends more time warming the bench than on the court. Before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, the brothers had spent an entire nine seconds on court together.

But on what the Bucks promoted as Greek Night, head coach Mike Budenholzer gave Thanasis the nod to start, the 15th game this season he has seen action. "For he and Giannis to start an NBA game together was something I thought was unique and special," Budenholzer told reporters.

Thanasis quickly resumed his more accustomed position on the bench however, playing just five minutes, during which he scored four points. Giannis, meanwhile, scored a game-high 31 points while pulling in 16 rebounds. He also had nine assists, falling narrowly short of a triple-double.

Alas, the night did not have a happy ending for the Bucks, their nine-game winning streak ending as they fell to the Nuggets 127-115. Milwaukee still has the league's best record, however, 41-7.

More worryingly than the loss, Giannis left the game late with what appeared to be a leg injury after falling awkwardly, though Budenholzer was optimistic it was not anything serious. "I don't think it's anything significant," he told reporters.

Thanasis, 27, was the 51st overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2014 draft, but played just two games for the franchise. He spent the past two seasons with Greek team Panathinaikos before being signed by the Bucks last summer.

Giannis, 25, was drafted the 15th overall picks by the Bucks in 2013, and has played his entire career for the Wisconsin team. The brothers were born in Athens of Nigerian parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

DeBrusk's power-play goal sends Bruins by Jets

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins skated to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Patrice Bergeron converted on a five-on-three power play late in the first...

UK withdraws some staff from China embassy, consulates due to coronavirus

Britain is withdrawing some staff from its embassy and consulates in China due to the coronavirus, the UK government said in a statement on Saturday.As of 31 January, some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and Consulates are bei...

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agri

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agriwarehouses across country FM....

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to build

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to buildwarehousing facility on their land, says FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020