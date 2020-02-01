Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-LeBron celebrates his 'brother' Kobe in emotional speech

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 10:54 IST
NBA-LeBron celebrates his 'brother' Kobe in emotional speech
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honoring his "brother" Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. James began by reading the names of all nine victims of the tragedy and then throwing a piece of paper containing his prepared remarks on the court.

"Laker nation, man, I would be selling you all short if I read off this shit so I'm going to go straight from the heart," James said to a raucous applause from the sold-out crowd at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. "I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight.

"This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken-down body, the getting back up -- the determination to be as great as he could be," he said of Bryant, who played 20 seasons with the Lakers, 18 as an all-star, and won five NBA championships. "Tonight we celebrate the kid who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years," he said of Bryant, a husband and father to four daughters.

"Kobe is a brother to me ... and throughout my career, the one thing we shared was that determination to win and be great. "Along with my teammates I want to continue his legacy not only for this year but as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want.

"So in the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out," he said, referring to Bryant's famous sign off after his final game as a Laker in April 2016. "But in the words of us, not forgotten," he said.

"Live on brother." Players, coaches and fans could be seen wiping tears from their eyes after James' remarks.

The Lakers ran out the 24 second shot clock on their first possession of the game and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers did then same when they first got the ball, as teams around the NBA have done since Bryant's passing. At halftime the Lakers led 62-60. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

DeBrusk's power-play goal sends Bruins by Jets

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins skated to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Patrice Bergeron converted on a five-on-three power play late in the first...

UK withdraws some staff from China embassy, consulates due to coronavirus

Britain is withdrawing some staff from its embassy and consulates in China due to the coronavirus, the UK government said in a statement on Saturday.As of 31 January, some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and Consulates are bei...

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agri

NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 mn tonne capacity agriwarehouses across country FM....

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to build

FCI and Warehousing Corporation of India to buildwarehousing facility on their land, says FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020