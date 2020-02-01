Left Menu
After emotion-filled loss, Lakers visit Sacramento

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 01-02-2020 14:33 IST
  Created: 01-02-2020 13:57 IST
After emotion-filled loss, Lakers visit Sacramento
Image Credit: Twitter(@Lakers )

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to put the emotions of their Kobe Bryant tribute behind them when they travel north for the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers celebrated the former superstar before their Friday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but then they couldn't celebrate a win later in the evening, stunned by Damian Lillard's 48-point explosion in a 127-119 defeat.

The loss came despite a monster effort from Anthony Davis, who had been considered a question mark for the game because of glute pain. He not only started but nearly rescued the night with 37 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in 39 minutes. The back-to-back will be the Lakers' seventh of the season. Davis has played on the second night on four of the previous six occasions, but he once again will be considered questionable to face the Kings.

LeBron James, who had 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in 38 minutes against the Trail Blazers, has played on five of the previous six second-night scenarios. The Lakers are 6-0 on second nights, including 4-0 on the road.

James played Friday for the first time since getting a new tattoo on his left thigh to honor his former rival. It features a black snake with the words "Mamba 4 Life." He explained the tattoo's purpose during his address to Lakers fans before Friday's game.

"In the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out,'" he said. "But in the words of us, 'Not forgotten.' Live on, brother." Two games -- one from November, one from earlier this week -- should serve to warn the Lakers of the potential danger represented by the Kings.

The Lakers needed two tiebreaking free throws from James with 5.5 seconds remaining and a block by Davis on Harrison Barnes' potential overtime-producer at the buzzer to salvage a 99-97 home win on Nov. 15. Then on Thursday, the Kings returned to the Staples Center and recorded one of the biggest shockers of the NBA season, a 124-103 blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings accomplished the latter with the help of a career-high 34 points from De'Aaron Fox and a franchise-record 21 3-pointers, including five by Buddy Hield, who finished with 19 points. Fox credited a new approach for his sustained success against the Clippers.

"I just wanted to come out aggressive," he said after the win. "I know earlier, most of the games, I don't come out as well as I do finishing games. So it was just ... come out and throw the first punch and not take the first punch." The Kings were able to outrebound the Clippers 47-39 despite missing big men Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes. Dewayne Dedmon responded to just his ninth start of the season by producing 11 points and 11 rebounds. He even found time for four steals and three blocks.

Dedmon likely will get the call against the Lakers as well with Bagley having been ruled out through the All-Star break with a foot injury and Holmes hoping to be back sometime next week as he deals with a shoulder issue.

