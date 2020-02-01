Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Early arrival in Australia, confidence helping Thiem - coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:24 IST
Tennis-Early arrival in Australia, confidence helping Thiem - coach

Dominic Thiem is reaping the benefits of arriving in Australia extra early, his coach said on Saturday, building the Austrian's confidence for his Australian Open title clash against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Djokovic comprehensively beat Rafa Nadal in last year's final at Melbourne Park to lift the Australian Open trophy for a record seventh time and has been in prime form this year. Djokovic arrived at the year's first Grand Slam having won all six of his singles matches in Serbia's title run at the inaugural ATP Cup. The 32-year-old then lost only one set in his six matches at the Australian Open, in his opening round outing against German Jan-Lennard Struff.

But it is Thiem, 26, who will step on to the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday having won four of the pair's past five clashes. The fifth-seeded player took down world number one Rafa Nadal in the quarter-final before his win against German Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday. Thiem also played in the ATP Cup in Melbourne at the start of January but opted to head Down Under even earlier, arriving before Christmas, to begin preparations.

"We are here in Australia for one month and a half, practicing, focusing on this tournament. Dominic was motivated to come early to prepare," coach Nicolas Massu said. "It's a big motivation to beat players like Nadal, No. 1 in the world, in the center court in a slam. Always make you so happy because you work for this.

"Everyone knows that is difficult to play against Nole (Djokovic) because he's an unbelievable player. But if Dominic is in the final (it) is because he deserves it." An acclaimed clay-court player and a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, Thiem won three of his five titles in 2019 on hard court and also picked up his first hard court win against the Serb at the ATP Finals.

"For me, the most important thing is that Dominic plays his game. I think he's playing really well," said Chilean Massu, who won gold medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics in both men's singles and doubles. "I believe since I started working with him that he can play every surface. He's also a very complete player.

"For me the most important thing is confidence. You are alone in this sport. You have to take decisions. Sometimes small details make big difference. But I think it's confidence, that makes you believe you can play same tennis on both surfaces."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says suspending all China flights over coronavirus

Hanoi, Feb 1 AFP Vietnam has suspended all China flights as part of strengthening measures against the coronavirus outbreak, its civil aviation authority said in a statement on Saturday. The step applies to all airlines which have routes be...

Govt to review rules of origin requirement in FTAs for certain sensitive items

The government on Saturday said it will review an important provision of free-trade agreements -- rules of origin -- for certain sensitive products such as electronics. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech said it has be...

SCG to host bushfire relief match

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will host the star-studded charity cricket match organized to raise funds for Australias bushfire victims on February 8. The match, named Bushfire Cricket Bash, will feature cricket legends like West Indies ...

No strategic idea, anything concrete in Union Budget: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in the Union Budget and it described the hollow approach of the government that was all talk and nothing happening. Talking to reporters outside ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020